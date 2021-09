2019 NBA champion and four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo is widely expected to join the LA Lakers if the Memphis Grizzlies decide to buy him out. Rondo was traded by the LA Clippers earlier in August after playing just 18 games and starting 1 since his March deadline move from the Atlanta Hawks. The Memphis Grizzlies sent the 31-year old Eric Bledsoe to the LA Clippers in exchange, but are expected to buy out Rondo, who will enter the final year of a $15 million contract that he signed with the Hawks. Recent reports suggest that the LA Lakers are looking to bring him back in case the Grizzlies decide to buy him out.