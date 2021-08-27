Disney Shared A Sneak Peek At The New ‘Princess And The Frog’-Inspired Redo Of Splash Mountain

If you are a fan of Toy Story, you know that Andy loves writing his name on the bottom of his toys as a way to prove that they are, well in fact, his. Well, (spoiler alert) at the end of Toy Story 3, Andy is getting ready to head off to college and he gives his toys to Bonnie because he knows she will love and take care of them while he is away. Because of this, since Andy is no longer Woody’s owner, Disney made a change to the latest version of their Woody doll for sale in the theme parks — and fans are not happy.