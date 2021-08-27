Cancel
Disney Shared A Sneak Peek At The New ‘Princess And The Frog’-Inspired Redo Of Splash Mountain

By Brooke McDonald
kjrh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, Disney dropped the big news that a classic attraction was getting a major overhaul. On June, 24, 2020, the company announced that Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland would be re-themed with a story inspired by the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog” and its star, Princess Tiana. Since then, Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work developing the attraction and shared new details and concept art on Aug. 23 to kick off Disney’s first-ever World Princess Week.

