People show support for COVID-19 patients, MRHC staff

A group gathered under the awning in front of McAlester Regional Health Center, solemnly lit candles and returned to their vehicle to honk and flash their headlights.

The Shine a Light ceremony Friday night aimed to show support for MRHC staff and patients battling COVID-19 as the southeast Oklahoma hospital faces another influx due to the virus.

“I knew that it was here to stay, but I hoped that we wouldn’t have another wave like this,” MRHC Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Howard said.

Howard said several nurses recently retired from MRHC after experiencing the last year of the pandemic and seeing people still not take it serious.

He said that largely contributed to MRHC continuing to operating at capacity — which means there are still beds available, but only enough staff to care for a certain amount of patients.

OSDH reported 296 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on Wednesday — which included 5,418 total cases, 5,041 assumed recoveries, and 81 total deaths.

District 9 County Health Department — which serves Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties — reported 1,656 active cases in its area.

People younger than 50 accounted for most cases statewide — with 21.34% of Oklahoma’s total in the 36-49 age group and 31.77% being 18-35.

Howard said more people getting vaccinated will help fight the surge.

MRHC reported Friday it received 82 COVID-19 patients from July 1 to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 — with 86.59% of those being unvaccinated.

Vaccination status is verified through physician documentation in the patient’s medical record and/or the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS), MRHC officials said.

Howard said unvaccinated patients at MRHC struggle more against COVID-19.

“The patients that are coming in that are vaccinated, they’re making it through this fine,” Howard said. “The patients that are unvaccinated are having a lot of difficulty. Not a lot of them are leaving, and when they do, it’s under very bad circumstances.”

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, with a parent or guardian required for anyone younger than 18.

Pfizer’s vaccine received full FDA approval that covers those ages 16 and older, while it still has emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15.

Vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna both received emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.

Howard said he hopes anyone considering a vaccine contacts a medical professional.

“Please, if you’re concerned, if you’re on the fence, please contact a physician,” Howard said.

