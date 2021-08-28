Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cooper Criswell Joins The Show As The Angels Get Set For Interleague Action Against San Diego

By Halos Heaven
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dismal end to a 10-game road trip that saw the Angels drop two of three to the worst team in the American League (Baltimore Orioles), the Halos will stumble back to Angel Stadium to begin a mini two-game series against the San Diego Padres. Currently sitting three games under .500, the Angels are 10 games out of an AL Wild Card berth, which is evidently escaping their grasp at an extremely fast rate. On the other side of the equation, the Padres come into tonight struggling as well, losers of nine of their last 11 games, and 8-14 overall in the month of August.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Stadium#The Angels#The American League#The San Diego Padres#Al Wild Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBBleacher Report

Max Scherzer Rumors: Angels Could Be 'Big Player' for Dodgers Star in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have to compete with their northern neighbors if they hope to re-sign pitcher Max Scherzer this offseason. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels were interested in adding Scherzer before the trade deadline, and that desire to have him suit up alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may carry over to the winter.
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres were one of the top contenders in the National League not too long ago. With a stacked lineup and quality pitching, they appeared to have a good shot at a spot in the playoff picture. Unfortunately, they have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 games and are now 15 games back in the NL West and are two games back in the Wild Card chase.
MLBWhittier Daily News

Cooper Criswell’s MLB debut ends early in Angels’ loss to Padres

ANAHEIM — Before Cooper Criswell made his big league debut in the Angels’ 5-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night, Perry Minasian rejected the notion that Criswell wasn’t a prospect. “He’s been a prospect in our eyes,” the Angels’ general manager said. “We like the way he...
MLBESPN

Ohtani hits MLB-high 43rd HR, Suarez CG as Angels beat Texas

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 43rd home run and Jose Suarez pitched a five-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. Ohtani connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning, a 426-foot drive to right...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Shohei Ohtani throws 7 strong innings as Angels top Rangers

Shohei Ohtani allowed only a two-run homer while throwing a career-high 117 pitches over seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Friday night at Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani (9-1), the AL MVP front-runner, allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out eight, but he...
MLBatlantanews.net

Angels place Justin Upton (back) on 10-day injured list

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Justin Upton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an ailing back. The Angels recalled fellow outfielder Kean Wong from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Upton, who was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Upton, 34, is batting .211 with 17 homers...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBThe Big Lead

Cubs and White Sox Fans Brawled in the Bleachers This Weekend

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs for a three game series over the weekend with the Sox winning two out of the three games. During Sunday's series finale tempers boiled over in the bleachers as Cubs and White Sox fans got into a big fight. I think the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera batting cleanup on Friday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is starting in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera will operate first base after Jonathan Schoop was moved to second and Willi Castro was given a breather. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.

Comments / 0

Community Policy