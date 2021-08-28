Cooper Criswell Joins The Show As The Angels Get Set For Interleague Action Against San Diego

After a dismal end to a 10-game road trip that saw the Angels drop two of three to the worst team in the American League (Baltimore Orioles), the Halos will stumble back to Angel Stadium to begin a mini two-game series against the San Diego Padres. Currently sitting three games under .500, the Angels are 10 games out of an AL Wild Card berth, which is evidently escaping their grasp at an extremely fast rate. On the other side of the equation, the Padres come into tonight struggling as well, losers of nine of their last 11 games, and 8-14 overall in the month of August.