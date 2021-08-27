Annual Taste of UCF returns to campus featuring cuisine from around the globe
A line from Memory Mall weaved its way to the Student Union, as students lined up to fill their bellies with food samples from 14 different countries at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Taste of UCF is an annual event where students can try foods from many countries represented by the UCF student body. After taking a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, event organizers said this was the first time the event was held outdoors.
