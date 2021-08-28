Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers smother Steelers backups 34-9

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyCfc_0bfP3cA600

Sam Darnold felt the Carolina Panthers needed a night like this before the regular season.

Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Darnold, who has seen most of his action in joint practices rather than games this preseason, spent much of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense resting all of its starters.

But the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick acquired this offseason from the New York Jets stayed calm and rebounded, finding rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Robby Anderson for an 8-yard score before exiting at halftime. D.J. Moore caught six passes from Darnold for 48 yards.

“There was some good and some bad, but it was good to get out there and get that game feel,” Darnold said.

Christian McCaffrey sat out, but the rest of Carolina's offensive and defensive starters played the entire first half.

With this being the Steelers’ fourth preseason game — most teams played three — coach Mike Tomlin rested all but four starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and running back Najee Harris. Even backup QB Mason Rudolph got the night off.

Tomlin called his team's effort a “junior varsity performance.”

Dwayne Haskins started and struggled, completing just 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards with one interception and one late touchdown on Pittsburgh's final drive. He was replaced by Joshua Dobbs, but then returned to the game after Dobbs injured his toe.

"It wasn’t the performance he wanted or we wanted," Tomlin said of Haskins.

Haskins, viewed coming into training camp as in a battle with Rudolph for the Steelers' No. 2 QB spot, called it a “tough one," adding “I feel like I’ve done a great job of showing I’m coachable, wanting to learn, wanting to get better.”

The Panthers built a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter after Marshall, one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this preseason, caught a pass from Darnold in the flat and eluded two defenders en route to the end zone. The score was set up when Pittsburgh’s Matthew Sexton muffed a punt and Carolina’s Keith Kirkwood recovered at the Steelers 15.

Darnold's second TD was a perfectly lofted pass over the head of linebacker Robert Spillane and into Anderson's arms in the middle of the end zone.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he feels like Darnold is developing into the leader and gaining respect from his teammates through his work ethic and the amount of time he's putting in.

“I see a more mature player and he seems more comfortable out there,” Anderson said of Darnold, his former teammate with the Jets.

Undrafted rookie running back Spencer Brown from Alabama-Birmingham, helped his chances of making an NFL roster by running for 57 yards on 11 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Backup quarterback Will Grier added a 24-yard TD run for the Panthers.

KICKING BATTLE

The Panthers traded for kicker Ryan Santoso on Thursday, providing competition for the struggling Joey Slye.

Now he may have won the kicking job.

Santoso made the most of his opportunity, banging a 52-yard field goal attempt off the right upright and through the goal posts in the first quarter. He later added a 27-yarder and three extra points. Slye missed wide right from 49 yards in the second quarter, his third miss of the preseason.

After Slye's miss, former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who now works as a commentator for the team's TV broadcast team, remarked “Where's my fork? 'Cause he is done.”

Said Santoso: "The last 24 hours have been whirlwind, but it's been a blessing."

TEPPER: I CAN AFFORD IT

Panthers owner David Tepper used a curse word on the Panthers' halftime show. When Smith replied, “You just did. They’re going to fine you,” the billionaire owner replied "I can afford it.”

INJURIES

Steelers: Linebacker Marcus Allen (leg) left in the first half and did not return.

Panthers: Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (groin), wide receiver Shi Smith (shoulder) and running back Darius Clark (knee) left with injuries.

UP NEXT

Steelers: open regular season at Buffalo on Sept. 12.

Panthers: host Jets on Sept. 12.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

390K+
Followers
99K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ryan Santoso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Backups#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Smith Schuster#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s last ride?

Ben Roethlisberger has outlasted 2004 NFL Draft contemporaries Philip Rivers and Eli Manning but is the 2021 season the Steelers quarterback’s last ride?. The 2004 NFL Draft feels like it was just yesterday; 17 years have gone by extremely quickly. While the top of the draft was unfolding with drama, all Pittsburgh Steelers fans wanted was a quarterback. They got a lot more than they could have ever hoped for with Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Samuels is the offensive Andre Chachere

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles looked absolutely flush with talent at the running back position. From homegrown draftees like Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, to waiver wire claims Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley, practice squad signees like Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard, who was initially traded for and then later signed as a mid-season free agent one season later, many openly questioned how the team would maintain their sheer volume of talent, with four, maybe even five running backs looking destined for the initial 53 man roster.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers Trade Seahawks for CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He signed with the Seahawks this offseason after playing four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He played 47 games throughout his career, including 33 starts.
NFLUSA Today

Sam Darnold makes Carolina Panthers debut

It feels like an eternity since the New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. To be fair, it has been a while. The NFL preseason is in its second week, and Darnold was held out of the first game. However, the former USC Trojans star made his...
NFLwmleader.com

How Sam Darnold fared in first game action with Panthers

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had his first action for the Panthers in a 20-3 preseason loss to the Ravens in Charlotte, N.C. Darnold, who only handled Carolina’s first drive, started at the Baltimore 33 after Derrick Brown tipped Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley’s pass at the line of scrimmage and Haason Reddick grabbed the easy interception.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from the Panthers' 34-9 win vs. Steelers

Carolina Panthers fans came for quarterback Sam Darnold in the team’s preseason finale on Friday night. And, boy, did they get him. Darnold was impressive, and we’ll obviously get to that here. But there were also three more notable takeaways from the 34-9 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Here...
NFLCarolina Panthers

Panthers confirm starters for Steelers game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers' starters are going to play as much as a half against the Steelers, but they'll be short-handed at running back. Starter Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to play tonight, as expected, as the team has held the All-Pro back all preseason. They know he's going to get plenty of carries once the season starts, so this has been a conscious decision to save some wear on his tires.

Comments / 0

Community Policy