Ripple effects of every Flyers signing and trade this offseason

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one of the names left off the New York Islanders list of recently signed players should be added in the next little bit. Meanwhile, one reporter believes Jesperi Kotkaniemi was looking for a way out of Montreal and his main motivation in signing the offer sheet might have been to join an organization he felt would better develop him. Jake Virtanen might wind up in the KHL and are there teams interested in trading for P.K. Subban? Finally, are the Florida Panthers set to announce a new deal for Aleksander Barkov?