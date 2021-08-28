Cancel
Ripple effects of every Flyers signing and trade this offseason

By Philly Sports Network
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a whirlwind of an offseason for Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers. From solidifying an abysmal blueline to shaking the locker room to its core, there were moves aplenty that now have the fanbase excited once again. That excitement started early, as the Flyers dealt away Nolan Patrick and Phil Myers to Nashville for veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis. Days later, the Flyers flipped their first round pick, another pick, and Robert Hagg for Buffalo Sabres behemoth Rasmus Ristolainen.

