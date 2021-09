Iowa Auditor Rob Sand views his office as a “watchdog” -- one that is always vigilant in its service to the state’s taxpayers. “A good watchdog should investigate and bark when there is something going on,” Sand said during a town hall Aug. 24 at Kiwanis Park in Clarinda. “I’m of the belief that a good watchdog is more on the aggressive side rather than on the sleepy side. You want folks to be a little bit worried about what the watchdog might do.”