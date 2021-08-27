Cancel
The Unliving Rising to Early Access October

By Jackson Wery
dreadxp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Unliving will come to Steam’s Early Access program this October, according to Team17 and RocketBrush Studio. Starting October 26, the rogue-lite real-time strategy RPG follows a powerful necromancer. The Necromancer will strike down enemies before using their bodies to forge an undead army. With the power of the living...

#Team17#Rocketbrush Studio#Necromancer
