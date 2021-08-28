Cancel
Public Health

AVCP Will Hold 2021 Annual Convention Virtually

KYUK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Village Council Presidents will once again hold its annual convention virtually this year. The AVCP executive board chose the virtual option because of high COVID-19 case counts in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, according to a statement from the tribal non-profit. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation recommends no large gatherings...

www.kyuk.org

