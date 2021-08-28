AVCP Will Hold 2021 Annual Convention Virtually

On Aug. 13 Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky held its annual Maternity Fair for new and expecting mothers. During the event, several community partners were set up and provided resources and information to community members who attended the fair. “I joke around and say our services are from the head to the toe and the womb to the tomb. That’s kind of what we do,” said Barry Martin, CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. PCCEK, said Martin, offers a wide range of services for all stages and aspects of life and events like the maternity fair allows the organization to try to help show how the services overlap and can be used throughout a lifespan.