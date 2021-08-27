Pitzer College Summer Times

As we look forward to the start of Pitzer’s in-person fall semester, we invite you to virtually experience some news highlights from this spring and summer. These stories span the spectrum, from an alumna winning a Pulitzer Prize to a student earning his Pitzer degree from inside prison. On our Summer Times site, you can re-watch moments from this spring’s Reunion Celebration and Commencement and learn about a biology professor’s quest to understand a mysterious chromosome. This recap celebrates the talent and tenacity of the Pitzer community and a few of the amazing things we did together even while we’ve been apart.