Adult Swim's official YouTube channel began streaming the first episode of the the Fena: Pirate Princess anime worldwide with an English dub on Saturday. Fena Houtman remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family. With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family's secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure!