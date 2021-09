New FX/Hulu series Reservation Dogs got a lot of well-deserved attention for its all-Indigenous writing and directing team, and majority-Indigenous cast. The show created by Sherlin Harjo and Taika Waititi about four kids on an Oklahoma reservation committing small-time crimes in hopes of leaving their hometown succeeds as a comedy as the quartet hijacks a potato chip truck and deals with a rival crew of teen troublemakers. It also works as a revealing look at rez life, as the quartet comes to recognize how they're connected to the past, and how those connections affect their futures. Sometimes that past appears in the form of visions of Indigenous warriors of yesteryear, and sometimes through an old relative they haven't seen in a while. The four Rez Dogs are stars in the making, surrounded by memorable characters who make this show something different from your typical sitcom. (DAN NAILEN)