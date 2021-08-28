Cancel
Utah State

Convicted Utah fraudster Rick Koerber loses appeal after Ponzi scheme bilked investors out of $45 million

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Koerber, sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraud in a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said targeted Latter-day Saints, is pictured in 2010. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Koerber’s appeal of his convictions. (Stuart Johnson, KSL) SALT LAKE CITY — An appeals panel in Denver has affirmed federal fraud convictions for a Utah real estate investor who authorities say bilked investors out of more than $45 million.

