Campaign: Police Unions Back Smyth; Cuthbertson Fundraiser

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNYNow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican candidate for town supervisor Ed Smyth picked up the endorsement of the Coalition of Suffolk Police Unions on Friday. The coalition is comprised of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the Suffolk County Detective Investigators PBA, the Suffolk County Correction Officers Association, the Suffolk County Superior Officers Association, the Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA, the Suffolk County Police Conference and the Suffolk County Detectives Association.

huntingtonnow.com

