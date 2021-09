Slow day, so I thought I”d pass along an item on prison life, no picnic under the best of circumstances. I’m writing to let you know of a new policy which isn’t up on their website, but has already happened. Inmates were allowed to buy beads for hobby craft from approved vendors. They used their own money (that they had earned from previous hobby craft sales or money their families had put in their accounts). None of these beads were purchased/owned illegally. ADC approved of their purchase and wrote the checks to the vendors for the purchases.