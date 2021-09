Cumberland’s men’s soccer program heads into the 2021 fall season with a roster chalked full of talented players and a challenging schedule ahead of them. Head coach Adam Grant returns a plethora of players from last year’s group that finished the season 6-5-1 overall and 5-4-1 in the conference. The team played in many tight matches, with four going to overtime or ending in a draw. The Phoenix had a positive goal differential of +6 last season on top of 77 total shots on goal throughout the 12 game schedule.