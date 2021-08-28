Cancel
House Rent

St. Louis evictions resume as state, local relief money sits unused

By Jacob Barker St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Newsbug.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — A day after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing the latest federal eviction moratorium, St. Louis Circuit Court lifted its ban on evictions and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and other local leaders urged tenants facing financial hardship to take advantage of federal help to make their rent payments.

Schenectady County, NYDaily Gazette

Locals react to extension of state eviction moratorium

Landlord advocates remained up in arms about another extension of a residential and commercial eviction moratorium since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The latest pause in evictions, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Thursday, runs until Jan. 15 and allows landlords to contest a tenant’s claim of financial hardship that protected them from eviction.
House Rentmichiganradio.org

State has spent 29% of federal eviction relief money; landlords, tenants can still apply

Michigan got more $622 million from the federal government to fight evictions, but so far the state has spent only 29% of that money. The funding could be a lifeline to many renters after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a national moratorium on evictions last week. The freeze applied to counties with a substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission; every Michigan county is now at that risk level.
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Financial relief for those facing evictions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Supreme Court has officially rejected the eviction moratorium. Which means that the rest of America is now on the same page with Tennessee. Earlier this month the sixth circuit court of appeals decided that Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan could resume evictions in their states. The...
Columbia, SCAntelope Valley Press

Tenants await assistance as evictions resume

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six months after Congress approved spending tens of billions of dollars to bail out renters facing eviction, South Carolina was just reaching its first tenants. All nine of them. Like most states, it had plenty of money to distribute — $272 million. But it had handed out...
Saint Louis, MOriverbender.com

City Of St. Louis Walk-in Rental Assistance Clinics Serve 200 Residents As Supreme Court Strikes Down Eviction Moratorium

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced that the City of St. Louis’ walk-in rental assistance clinics have helped residents complete more than 200 applications in their first two weeks of operation. Late yesterday evening, the US Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium, which Congresswoman Cori Bush fought hard to renew last month.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Many In The St. Louis Region Could Lose Their Homes As Eviction Moratoriums End

St. Louis and St. Louis County judges Friday rescinded their previous decisions to ban evictions. The orders followed Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a moratorium on evictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The justices said the CDC had exceeded its authority by issuing the ban, which was set to expire on Oct. 3.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Launches Comprehensive Approach To Fighting Homelessness In Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today issued Executive Order 2021-21, launching a comprehensive and integrated approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois. The order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force. It also provides for a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including Continue Reading
Nebraska State1011now.com

Nebraskans face eviction as millions in aid sits unused

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Alison Reents was packing the final few boxes onto her moving truck when the police cars screamed up to her rental home three weeks before Christmas. Officers closed down her residential street, threatening to take her into custody and cite her with trespassing. The alleged crime that...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
House RentPosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: Evictions Resume

The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, ending protections for 3.5 million people across the U.S. who could face eviction in the next two months, the Associated Press reports. The court said late Thursday that the CDC lacked the authority to impose an eviction moratorium. Of the $46.5 billion...
House Rentkunr.org

Mountain West States Slow To Aid Tenants As Evictions Resume

The stakes have risen sharply to get rental assistance aid to struggling Americans on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ends the national eviction moratorium. As eviction proceedings resume, states in the Mountain West are scrambling to approve hundreds of millions of dollars allocated through recent federal pandemic relief packages.

