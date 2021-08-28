Salt Makers return to the Cove

The Seaside Museum, assisted by a grant from the city of Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, sponsors Lewis and Clark Salt Makers on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians will create and share the experience of that exploration group, bringing to life the salt camp which those explorers established more than 200 years ago. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday on the Seaside beach west of the Avenue U and Prom intersection.