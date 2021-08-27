Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

MySweetOpportunity: Angels Among Us

By Jeanne Prejean
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer Executive Director Leslie Ficke,. “To commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during the month of September, Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer will hold its second annual ‘Angels Among Us’ Dallas campaign co-chaired by Jenny Saphier and Chad Barrett. This initiative will help spread awareness and support for Clayton Dabney’s mission to provide anonymous financial assistance to families with a child in the final stages of terminal cancer.

frisco.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Barrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels Among Us#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lariettes bond with community at spaghetti dinner

Minutes before the Coppell High School Commons welcomed guests at 5 p.m. on Friday, the Lariettes, in an organized frenzy were finishing up last-minute touches to the commons, fixing centerpieces and getting baked goods ready for the swarm of guests that were about to arrive. There was a certain energy...
RelationshipsPosted by
DFW Community News

Money Sense — Health and Aging: Is your family ready to cover the costs?

Most people don’t want to think about the health-related what-ifs that come with aging, let alone talk about them—especially with family. Nonetheless, that conversation is critical to have. Having a plan in place that you’ve put together as a family can free everyone up to focus on each other, instead of worrying about where the money will come from should you, or an aging parent or spouse, fall ill. “The best time to talk about these matters is before you need to,” notes Cynthia Hutchins, director of financial gerontology at Bank of America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy