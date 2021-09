By now, you've probably heard about “The March Through Time” event that ran last week in Fortnite, a collaboration between Epic Games and Time magazine. If that's somehow not the case, here's a quick refresher: Fortnite recreated a version of Washington, D.C. in 1963, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. A 17-minute video of the speech played in its entirety while players explored the area, which included “museum-inspired points of interest, and collaborative mini-games,” earning a “D.C. 63” spray as an achievement for completing all the event's challenges.