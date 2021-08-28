Cancel
Education

Covid was spread to 26 people by an unvaccinated US schoolteacher.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid was spread to 26 people by an unvaccinated US schoolteacher. According to a new report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an unvaccinated teacher at a California elementary school transferred the coronavirus to at least 26 additional people, including 12 pupils in their classroom.

