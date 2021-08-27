EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that options to purchase 5,400,000 common shares of the Company were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options, which will vest immediately, have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, are exercisable at a per share price of $0.70 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The option grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.www.austinnews.net
