Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and Intent To Temporarily Delay Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

austinnews.net
 9 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that George H. Brookman and Larry Schafran have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board'), effective September 8, 2021. Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran will replace Mr. Doug Mackenzie and Mr. Chris Dovbniak, who will be resigning from their positions with the Board effective September 7, 2021. Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Sabat as its Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, effective September 1, 2021.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#The Board Of Directors#Ct#Cielo Waste Solutions#Cwsff#Wkn#Company#General Counsel#The Cielo Board#Wcd#Obsidian Energy#Penn West Energy#Calgary Flames Foundation#The Order Of Canada#Legacy Oil#Verifyme#Glasstech#Iwsh#Lead Director And#Worldspace Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Real Estatehawaiitelegraph.com

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman/Interim CEO to Lead Strategic Priorities and Capitalization Plan

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC, a real estate developer, and asset management company focused on growth opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman and Interim CEO. Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC (ACM)...
Businessaustinnews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (' ZEN ' or the ' Company ') (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), ) announces stock option grants for two employees. These options are exercisable for an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.69 per common share for a period of three years from the date of the grant which will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant.
Businessaustinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business

Transformational Acquisition Creates Vertically-integrated Healthcare Company with Next-Generation Diagnostic Capabilities and Advanced Telemedicine Platform. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS)(OTC PINK:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of Health Clinics Limited (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition was completed through the acquisition of all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited, a provider of specialist clinical services across Europe and North America, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Clinics Limited, and the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Health Clinics USA, Corp. ('HC USA'), a company in which Health Clinics Limited holds significant ownership interest.
Carlsbad, CAaustinnews.net

Optec International Share Issuance Correction

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is clarifying the incorrect information published yesterday in the company's issued and outstanding shares numbers published on OTC Markets. The information published showed an issuance of 200,000,000 restricted shares to...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

CanCode Communities Announces Addition to Board of Directors

SARATOGA SPRINGS — CanCode Communities, a nonprofit organization creating a new generation of software coders, has announced the addition of Facebook executive Lisa Harris to its board of directors, and the election of Miriam Dushane of Alaant Workforce Solutions and Kyle Bisnett of Microsoft to lead its slate of officers for 2021-22. The appointments were made at the board’s annual meeting.
Businessaustinnews.net

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Current Reporting Status

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the 'Company,' is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets. Following six years of dormancy new management was able to obtain control of the company, get verified with...
Businesscrowleytoday.com

Home Bancorp appoints Scott Ballard to its board of directors

“We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. “Scott joins a board that is fully committed to serving our customers...
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a final tally total of 19,150,506 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds, minus incoming bank wire fees of CA$6,295,940.43.
Businessmartechseries.com

Amplitude Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock. Amplitude has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AMPL.”
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CNSX:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. For further information on these results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR.
Businessmpamag.com

TD Bank announces new appointment to board of directors

TD Bank Group has announced that it has appointed Cherie Brant to its board of directors. A partner for the Indigenous law group at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Brant joins the TD board’s risk committee. Brant is also an active member of BLG’s environmental, social, and governance initiative, the bank said.
Businessgamingintelligence.com

Sportech overhauls senior management team

London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech is overhauling its senior management team with the appointment of a new chief executive and chief financial officer. Following the company’s recent restructuring and capital reduction, chief executive Richard McGuire and CFO Tom Hearne will leave the business next month after the release of the company’s interim results, although both will remain available through to the end of the year to assist in an orderly transition.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Hope Enterprises appoints new chair of board of directors

Hope Enterprises, Inc., a non-profit provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, has named Michael P. Barclay as chair of its board of directors in July. In his role, Barclay will lead the 25-member volunteer board in advocating...
Oxnard, CAcitizensjournal.us

City Manager Alexander Nguyen Appoints Betsy George As Oxnard’s Chief Financial Officer; Announces Finance Department’s Leadership Team

OXNARD, Calif. – The City of Oxnard announced the appointment of Betsy George as the Finance Department’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She is joined by the City’s Budget Manager Beth Vo, who has been appointed to serve as Interim Assistant CFO, and new Assistant CFO Mark Sewell to round out the department’s leadership team.
Businessmartechseries.com

ServiceNow Appoints Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its Board of Directors

ServiceNow , the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced the appointment of Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 12. “Sukumar has been at the forefront of digital innovation for some of the...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Renew Financial Appoints James Nevels to its Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the nation's most experienced provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced the appointment of James E. Nevels to its Board of Directors. "We are excited to expand our Board of Directors," commented Mark Floyd, CEO of...
Rochester, MNtippnews.com

Vyriad, Inc. Appoints Harry Hoffman to its Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors. During Harry’s 25 years of service as Mayo’s...
Businesspfonline.com

Autonomic Materials Announces New Addition to Management Team

Autonomic Materials, Inc. (AMI) (Champaign, Ill) has announced the addition of William A. Sante III to its leadership team as Vice President, Sales and Business Development. Prior to joining the AMI team, Bill held various leadership positions with Phillips Tank & Service, Axalta, and PPG. He has over two decades of experience leading global teams in achieving consistent growth within the Automotive and Industrial coating segments, via multiple technology platforms. Bill entered the coating industry in an accounting capacity and then transitioned into a series of progressive global roles including Product Management, Marketing, Corporate Strategic Planning, and Sales Leadership. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS degree in Economics and later acquired his MBA, from the University of Pittsburgh, while working for a global investment banking company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy