Fitness Influencer Bethy Red Gets Body Shamed While Filming Workout Video

Rebel Wilson hit up the Happiest Place on Earth with some friends to kick off Labor Day Weekend, and was looking better than ever. Rebel Wilson, 41, is looking amazing. The Australian actress sported a black pair of leggings and a black t-shirt with a neon Mickey Mouse logo on an outing to Disneyland on Friday, Sept. 3 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Rebel’s 60 pound weight loss was on full display in the fitted pants, proving she didn’t just commit to her “year of health” for 2020 — but for good. She added a convenient fanny pack and pink baseball cap to her look, matching with her friends in the exact same shirt. Although she was wearing a face mask, Rebel was clearly glowing during the visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. She was rocking the same look in a video posted to her IG where she did a slow jog for the camera.