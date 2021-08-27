Fitness Influencer Bethy Red Gets Body Shamed While Filming Workout Video
Social media influencer Bethy Red caught the moment she was fat-shamed at the gym while recording a workout video. In the viral TikTok, a woman can be heard questioning Bethy, 24, about what she is doing, asking: “Are you taking videos of yourself?” Bethy, who has 500,000 social media followers, replied “yes.” The woman later ended the exchange, saying “Well, have fun,” and Bethy told Inside Edition that the stranger then “laughed in her face.” Many on TikTok, expressed support for Bethy.foxwilmington.com
