MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First came the flooding, then the pollution as rain pelted Miami Thursday. Piles of dirt and sand from Miami Florida Department of Transportation project slid into already troubled Biscayne Bay. It caught the attention of more than a few residents who began posting videos on social media. “They have been taking pictures from their balconies where you see it entering the bay and the river. It’s bad and they are asking what are you gonna do about it?” said Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell. Russell did something about it. He called out the Department of Transportation (DOT)....