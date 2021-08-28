Ex-teammate accused of murdering Miami’s Bryan Pata in 2006 makes first court appearance
MIAMI — The man accused of murdering University of Miami star football player Bryan Pata 15 years ago has been extradited to Miami, and will remain in jail before trial. A judge on Friday ordered Rashaun Jones held without bond. He made his first appearance Friday, eight days after police arrested him in Marion County on a charge of first-degree murder. Jones, a former UM defensive back who played alongside Pata, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Thursday.www.bakersfield.com
