Miami, FL

Ex-teammate accused of murdering Miami’s Bryan Pata in 2006 makes first court appearance

By David Ovalle Miami Herald (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

MIAMI — The man accused of murdering University of Miami star football player Bryan Pata 15 years ago has been extradited to Miami, and will remain in jail before trial. A judge on Friday ordered Rashaun Jones held without bond. He made his first appearance Friday, eight days after police arrested him in Marion County on a charge of first-degree murder. Jones, a former UM defensive back who played alongside Pata, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Thursday.

www.bakersfield.com

