O'Connor urges aldermen to shift pop-up dining rules

Market Street was closed between Patrick and Third streets in June for the first of three monthly pop-up outdoor dining events. News-Post file photo by Jillian Atelsek

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor wants the aldermen to adjust the local law for pop-up dining to conform with an extension of the city’s state of emergency announced earlier this week.

O’Connor announced Wednesday that he was extending the state of emergency until 70 percent of the Frederick’s residents are fully vaccinated, or the city reaches a lower transmission rate of COVID-19 virus, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement Friday, he said that after hearing from members of the community who don’t feel comfortable coming back to the downtown area for fully indoor dining, O’Connor was asking the aldermen to adjust the city’s ordinance to conform with the state of emergency.

“By doing so, it also gives the city control of this program so we can remain nimble as this pandemic continues to influence our daily actions,” O’Connor said in the statement.

O’Connor said he understands that some people enjoy the outdoor dining options, while others see them as a disruption of the downtown.

The city will review all of the ordinances that were passed in response to the pandemic and bring them into line with the state of emergency, he said.

O’Connor has directed city departments to reintroduce modified curbside pickup zones to support businesses that might see a decrease in indoor customers.

Originally, the city had decided to keep the pop-up dining options through Oct. 31 or 30 days after the end of Maryland’s state of emergency, whichever came first. Maryland’s state of emergency expired Aug. 15.

The city granted 18 permits to restaurants, breweries and distilleries for parklet dining, or dining spaces set up in street parking spaces or other areas.

In the summer of 2020, several blocks of Market Street were closed to traffic on weekends to allow outdoor dining.

Three such days were scheduled for this summer, with Saturday being the last.

North Market Street will be closed to traffic between Patrick and Third streets from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to allow participating downtown restaurants to put tables in the street.