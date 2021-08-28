Led by QB’s 99-yard run on 1st snap, Penn-Trafford speeds past Norwin

If the first play of the season is an indicator of how Penn-Trafford’s football season is going to go, watch out for the Warriors. Carter Green took his first snap as the Warriors’ starting quarterback and went 99 yards for a touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage — one of three scoring runs by the senior — and the Warriors rushed for 379 yards as they toppled rival Norwin, 35-14, on Friday night at Knights Stadium.