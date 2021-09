Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management. This year’s U.S. Open sets the stage for one of the most remarkable feats in all of sport, as Novak Djokovic will attempt to be the first male tennis player to win the calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Not only would he achieve a milestone neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal has claimed, but Djokovic would also surpass both of those icons for the most career Grand Slam titles, with 21. Federer (knee) and Nadal (foot) have...