LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely. Manager Alex Cora said Hernández is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernández. Cora expects both to miss “an extended period of time.” Boston is in the thick of a postseason race as it continues a three-game series against Cleveland.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0