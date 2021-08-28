Cancel
Purdue Volleyball: Electric Holloway propels Boilers to victory

By STEVEN RANDALL Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 9 days ago
The crowd at Holloway Gymnasium prepares for match point during Purdue's victory over Loyola Marymount Friday night.  David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Holloway Gymnasium sold out two hours before the match, according to the team's Twitter account.

Fans packed the stands, the familiar Block Party sported a phalanx of students returning after nearly two years and the Boiler Band did its level best to blow the roof off the building.

Purdue women's volleyball was back. And the team didn't miss a step.

Well, it almost did.

The No. 8 Boilermakers (1-0) beat Loyola Marymount 3-1 Friday night, in a flat-out grinder of a match. Head coach Dave Shondell chalked it up to early-season nerves.

"Nobody's ever really for sure how things are going to go when you first start to play a match," Shondell said after the match. "We've looked really good in practice, and they know that, and I've communicated that with them, but it still doesn't mean we're gonna go out and beat LMU, who's a quality team."

Purdue struggled to pull away from the Lions (0-1) throughout the night, constantly trading points and consistently finding itself in danger of losing the lead. LMU players found the Boilers' weak spots and pressed them hard all match.

Purdue found its rhythm in the middle of the first set, finally pulling significantly ahead of LMU, but the Lions still found ways to meddle.

A minute-long volley interrupted what had been a run of short, crushing Purdue plays and led to a comeback run from the Lions. But Purdue held on to claim a 25-22 set victory that was eventually as close as the numbers made it look.

Purdue hit slightly worse than LMU through the first two sets, going for .295 to the Lions' .301. Stalwart offensive aces senior Grace Cleveland and fifth-year Caitlyn Newton combined for just 11 kills through the first two sets, at a point where the Lions' two best hitters had each hit 10.

Both players eventually improved, as did the team. Newton ended her night hitting .414, Cleveland hit .417 and 11 kills and the team eventually outpaced the Lions' efficiency. Purdue ended the night at .339, compared to the Lions' .282.

"We started to expose some things on their side," Shondell said. "They started making some hitting errors and that kind of turned the tide."

Newton said she was pleased with her own contribution.

"I'm gonna do what the team needs me to do," Newton said.

The second set definitely marked a turning point for the match. Everything looked like a repeat of the first set: Purdue had a chance to put it away but faltered down the stretch. LMU took advantage of that faltering to sneak up on the Boilers and snag match point for its first set victory.

The third set was dangerous for the Boilers, who looked like they were scrambling to keep up with a Loyola Marymount team that was successfully pulling away for a while. Purdue went on an incredible run to turn around the set, very nearly gave it away again at the end, and eked out a victory to put the team one set away from paydirt.

But through all, Shondell paced stoically along the sideline, occasionally pulling down his mask to bark instructions and encouragements to his players.

The crowd was as loud as its reputation. It cheered at all the right times, grew ear-splittingly loud at big plays and kept the energy up all night. The fans also reacted loudly to negative news: after a challenged Purdue point in the second set was overturned, the crowd made noises like an annoyed beehive until well into the next point.

After an LMU point that was successfully challenged in the third set, the crowd verged on booing the referee crew, and cheered in relief when the point was awarded to the Boilers.

"We couldn't have asked for a better crowd," Newton said. "I looked around, it was a sea of people and I was amazed."

The fourth set was gravy after the torturous middle sets. Purdue played comfortably and confidently, despite a mid-set scare from the Lions and another late comeback. Purdue was able to put away the night on a vicious kill from Cleveland.

Purdue returns to Holloway Sunday at 2 p.m. to face Kansas. The game can be streamed on BTN+.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community.

