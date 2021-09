The Seattle Kraken added some depth Wednesday, inking forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract worth $850,000. Sheahan was an unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old collected four goals and nine assists over 53 games while averaging 13:18 of ice time with the Buffalo Sabres last season. He led the Sabres in shorthanded ice time and topped the team in average ice time on the penalty kill among those who played more than 33 contests.