Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Girls' Soccer: Bow 4, John Stark 0

By SARAH GIBSON -
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

Key players: Bow — Lyndsey LaPerle was on fire today. Great movement throughout the first half splitting players. She's athletic. fast and skillful and it took us half a game to work out how to try an slow her down. John Stark — We have some amazing newcomers to the team that have really bolstered the roster. Makayla Pellerin is a great striker, Melody Couturier adds another beautiful left foot to the roster and Becca Mussey and Sophia Lamothe are bolstering defense.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruby Dykstra 146#Avery Geaumont 1016#Sophia#Lilly Perkins#Chris Pike Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bow, NHConcord Monitor

Bow puts on strong showing in season opener with 6-0 win over John Stark

Bow boys soccer defeated John Stark 6-0 Friday night in the season-opening game. The Falcons were led by freshman Kody McCranie, who in his high school debut, scored two goals in the opening half. One of his goals was off a played ball from the far end of the field that ended up right outside of the goal area. McCranie played the ball perfectly with a dicey-header that sent the ball just past the goalie’s hands and through the back of the net.
Goffstown, NHConcord Monitor

Field Hockey: John Stark 3, Goffstown 0

Key players: John Stark — Aubrey Fischer (2 goals), Adie Bolduc (goal), Bella Pelletier (assist), Hailey Brisson (assist), Helen Connor (5 saves), Jackie O’Donnell (defense), Gracie Bolduc (midfield) Highlights: After a scoreless first half, John Stark broke the ice in the third quarter on freshman Bolduc’s first varsity goal off...
SportsConcord Monitor

Girls’ Cross Country: Kearsarge 1st, John Stark 4th

Key players: Kearsarge – Molly Ellison (3rd, 21:49), Amelia Lefebvre (7th), Madelin Prak (15th), Kylin Frenkiewich (16th), Katelyn Harvey (38th); John Stark – Brianna Langdon (12th), Grace Caplan (18th), Izabel Korbet (21st), Katie Patterson (31st), Rachel Berube (32nd) Highlights: Sophomore Ellison led the way for the Cougars as Kearsarge won...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Shelbyville shuts out New Castle in girls soccer

NEW CASTLE — The Shelbyville girls’ soccer team traveled to New Castle Saturday for the first Hoosier Heritage Conference game of the season for both teams. It was very warm and muggy for the scheduled 11 a.m. start. For the most part, it was all Golden Bears as Shelbyville dominated on both offense and defense and came away with a 7-0 victory over the host Trojans.
Soccerblackfordathletics.com

Girls Soccer Falls to South Adams

South Adams jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat the girls soccer Lady Bruins by that same score. South Adams’s Alison Smith scored 5 goals to lead the Lady Starfires. Faith Gephart recorded 23 saves in goal for the Bruins, a save rate of just under 80% for the game.
Sellersburg, INPosted by
The Evening News

GIRLS' SOCCER: Johnston helps Dragons clip Cubs

SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston had two goals and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Madison on Saturday. The Dragons led 1-0 at halftime thanks to McKayla McAninch's unassisted goal in the 29th minute. Johnston led Creek's second-half surge. She scored goals in the 49th...
Toledo, OHThe Evening Leader

Lady Roughriders girls soccer win season opener

The Lady Roughriders girls soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on a very warm Saturday afternoon with a 6-1 win over visiting Toledo Central Catholic in non league action. The first goal came just a few minutes in, and St. Marys added three more scores before the game was 20 minutes old. They added two more in the second half, before the Irish broke up the shutout with 18 minutes to play.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Mifflinburg girls soccer will again challenge for title

MIFFLINBURG – There’s some unfinished business left to do for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team this season. After coming oh so close to claiming the District 4 Class 3A championship last fall, the Wildcats are chomping at the bit to get the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season started. “The team is...
Soccershelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Soccer Blanks vs. New Castle

The Lady Bears soccer team was determined to turn the tide coming off a hard loss vs. Franklin Community on Thursday, and turn the tide they did. It was their first conference game vs. New Castle and the goals came quickly. First for the Bears would be a goal by senior Rebecca Valdez four minutes into the first half off of an assist by senior Sophie Parker. Eighteen minutes later, the Becca-Sophie connection would come again, giving another goal to Valdez and assist to Parker with 18 minutes of play remaining in the first half. To close the first half, Parker would gain 2 more assists with a goal scored by junior Evelyn Kiefer, and a goal scored by sophomore Cyanne St. Bernard. It was 4-0, Bears, at the half.
Oldenburg, INWRBI Radio

Oldenburg girls soccer loses defensive struggle at Ritter

The Oldenburg Lady Twisters traveled to Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter Saturday for a girls soccer match. OA AD Patrick Kolks said the Twisters fought hard and had seven shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. The Raiders won 1-0 scoring the game’s lone goal in the second half.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

2021 Fall Sports Preview: Owatonna girls soccer

The Owatonna Huskies girls soccer team is locked-and-loaded coming into the 2021 season and are looking to build off the success of their section championship game run last fall. “We’re pretty fortunate because a lot of our athletes are carrying over from last year. We had a really good turnout...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

2021 girls soccer area watch list

Alyssa Blackburn, Sr., Mentor: Dependable as they come, this Cardinals’ striker, who had 21 goals and seven assists in 2020 for a Division I regional-qualifying side, will assume more responsibility up top with Emma Potter’s graduation. But she has the skill set to handle it well. Sarah Burgess, Sr., Chagrin...
Soccervarsitysportsnetwork.com

John Carroll soccer opens “hot”

Rugel scores twice as the Patriots blank St. Paul’s in blistering heat and humidity. Blistering heat and humidity, amplified by John Carroll’s synthetic turf field, ensured it would be a “hot” start for the host Patriots and St. Paul’s, as the pair opened the 2021 MIAA A Conference soccer season, Tuesday, in Bel Air.
Soccerfordcountyrecord.com

Covington Girls’ Soccer starts Initial Season

In 1990, Covington High School started a boys’ soccer team and in the three decades since, the squad became co-ed, but with girls playing a minority of positions and minutes. Move forward 30 years and the school authorized the creation of a girls’ team, but Covid-19 made the implementation impossible,...
Soccerpinejournal.com

Prep girls soccer preview: 'Jacks look to score

Assistant coaches: Bobbie Turner, Samantha Proulx, Sam Longseth. Returning starters: Katie Turner, Alexa Snesrud, Sadie Senich, Jillian McCullough, Maddie Young. Team strengths: "We work very hard as a group to prepare in the spring and summer," coach Dustin Randall said. "We are returning a lot of goal-scoring power." Biggest challenge:...
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Girls soccer coach focuses on team-building

PENDLETON — Though young this season, the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team is off to a promising start. The Arabians are 2-1 despite having players sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. Coach Mark Davy said he sees promise. “We haven’t gotten to see our full potential, but we are young and eager...

Comments / 0

Community Policy