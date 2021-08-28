Girls' Soccer: Bow 4, John Stark 0

The Lady Bears soccer team was determined to turn the tide coming off a hard loss vs. Franklin Community on Thursday, and turn the tide they did. It was their first conference game vs. New Castle and the goals came quickly. First for the Bears would be a goal by senior Rebecca Valdez four minutes into the first half off of an assist by senior Sophie Parker. Eighteen minutes later, the Becca-Sophie connection would come again, giving another goal to Valdez and assist to Parker with 18 minutes of play remaining in the first half. To close the first half, Parker would gain 2 more assists with a goal scored by junior Evelyn Kiefer, and a goal scored by sophomore Cyanne St. Bernard. It was 4-0, Bears, at the half.