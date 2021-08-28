Girls' Soccer: Bow 4, John Stark 0
Key players: Bow — Lyndsey LaPerle was on fire today. Great movement throughout the first half splitting players. She's athletic. fast and skillful and it took us half a game to work out how to try an slow her down. John Stark — We have some amazing newcomers to the team that have really bolstered the roster. Makayla Pellerin is a great striker, Melody Couturier adds another beautiful left foot to the roster and Becca Mussey and Sophia Lamothe are bolstering defense.
