After going viral, in an interview with TODAY, the star reveals how he feels after sharing the news. “I was shocked, because I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be a bigger deal, maybe I’ll get 30,000 or 40,000 likes, if that,’ because I know this is a controversial topic and a lot of people have assumed things about me and tried to label me in the past,” he told the publication. “But it exploded. I didn’t realize all the media outlets were going to talk about it, but the way that they did, it was so respectful.”