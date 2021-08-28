Marine From Mass. Among U.S. Service Members Killed in Kabul Bombing: Source
One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was from Massachusetts, a source has confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Johanny Rosario, of Lawrence, died when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of desperate Afghans flocking to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in the waning days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence in Afghanistan on Aug. 31.www.nbcboston.com
