CHICO — Chico police removed seven vehicles from Comanche Creek Greenway after giving the owners an extra week to move the vehicles or get towed. The removal of the vehicles Wednesday was because of multiple alleged code violations in the Comanche Creek parking lot including blocking the roadway to and from the parking lot, police said. The road block became an issue during a recent attempt for the Chico Fire Department and Chico Police Department as they tried to gain access to a burning vehicle. In another incident, an ambulance could not exit the parking lot because of a vehicle being illegally parked.