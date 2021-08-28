Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Utah Woman on Motorcycle Killed in Two-vehicle Crash in Soda Springs

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A West Point, Utah woman was killed when she sideswiped a pickup and horse trailer in Soda Springs Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Susan Brown, 65, was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when she was leaving a gas station on U.S. Highway 30 at around 10:30 a.m. and sideswiped the pickup pulling the horse trailer. ISP said Brown, who had a helmet on, died at the scene.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Soda Springs, ID
Soda Springs, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
State
Utah State
City
West Point, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Idaho State Police#Accident#Utah Woman#Isp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ATV Crash Claims 20-year-old Rexburg Man

KILGORE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon when his ATV crashed with a pickup in a small community northeast of Dubois. According to Idaho State Police, Cody Hansen, of Rexburg was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR on a dirt road in Kilgore at around 4 p.m. when he crossed the center of the road and collided with a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon, driven by James Druse, 76, of Salt Lake City, UT. ISP said blowing dust from the road reduced visibility. Hansen died at the scene, he was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation. ISP was helped by the Forest Service, Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County EMS.
Blackfoot, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Hits Power Pole, Two Men Killed Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men in their twenties were killed when their car hit a power pole north of Blackfoot Friday evening. The men were identified as Andrew Ramsey, 22, of Idaho Falls and Eric Dana, 26, of Ammon, according to Idaho State Police. The two had been in a Subaru Impreza headed north on U.S. Highway 91 at around 11 p.m. when the car went off the road and hit the power pole. Neither man had a seat belt on and Ramsey was thrown from the car. The road was blocked for more than three hours.
Arizona StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crash Kills Arizona Man in North Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a man traveling from Arizona was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hayden Thursday morning. According to Idaho State Police, 62-year-old Daniel Schifle, of Buckeye died when he crashed into a Fore F350 in his Kia Soul at a little before 11 a.m. September 2.
American Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blackfoot Man Drowns in the Portneuf River

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old Blackfoot man drowned Thursday morning in the Portneuf River east of American Falls. According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, David Roberts had been with another man on a drift boat when began to take on water and capsized some time before 10 a.m. in the area of Tank Farm Road and Siphon Road. Both men went into the river. Roberts was unable to reach the shore while his companion was able to swim to shore.
Filer, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Filer Homes Hit by Fire Thursday Morning

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Several families were impacted by a fire that burned three homes early Thursday morning in Filer. According to Filer Fire and Rescue Chief Bud Compher, crews were called out at just before 2 a.m. to a house fire on the southwest part of town on Pine St. Before crews arrived the homeowner of the first home that caught fire was able to get out and inform the neighbors on either side. One of the homes had already been engulfed by flames and was spreading to the nearby houses on either side. Chief Compher said mutual aid was called in from Buhl and Twin Falls. Firefighters were able to get the fires under control in about 30 minutes, but it took more than an hour to get the blaze out on one of the homes.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20 Pounds of Meth Intercepted in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Police trooper intercepted 20 pounds of methamphetamine late last week during a traffic stop in Idaho Falls on the interstate. According to Idaho State Police, the trooper pulled over a Lincoln SUV for an equipment violation while traveling north on Interstate 15 August 27.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Again Suffers from Boise’s Long Media Shadow

Boise is a bigger city with an inferior river. Twin Falls is a smaller city with a superior river. Worldatlas.com just placed Boise among the prettiest river towns in America. Now, normally, I give these rankings a pass. The writers have often never visited any of the places cited and they certainly don’t visit smaller cities, however. When it comes to waterfalls, these travel authors are all aware of Shoshone Falls. So, they should know about our river view.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

St. Anthony Woman Killed after Hitting Tree Near Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree off of Idaho Highway 47 near Ashton. According to Idaho State Police, at aorund 4:40 p.m. Janette Villalba, of St. Anthony, was killed when she drove off the right shoulder of the highway in her Ford Focus and hit a tree. ISP said Villabla had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
Oakley, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Recovered From Oakley Reservoir

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A dive team and emergency responders were reportedly seen at the Oakley Reservoir during the weekend. Witnesses reported seeing the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, a dive team and helicopter at the reservoir south of Oakley on Sunday. The Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart confirmed an adult male was recovered from the reservoir. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell identified the victim as 56-year-old Jerry Dean Sparks of Rupert.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Among the Lowest COVID Death Rates in America

A letter writer from Eden says his toddler grandson was denied a local hospital bed because of unvaccinated people. The letter was published in the Times-News. There was no space for the child in an oxygenated room because of a surge in COVID patients who haven’t received their shots. Or that was the explanation from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy