Hot Dog study shows lower lifespan

In Miss Lassek’s 2nd grade classroom, the students heard a new story during the first week of school. Miss Lassek read the story “Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun.” This story outlines the importance of having courage, the importance of embracing our differences and the importance of never giving up. After hearing the story, the students took on a new challenge. The students were required to build the tallest tower in the classroom with only a few supplies. The students were given 20 mini marshmallows, 1 large marshmallow, 20 dry spaghetti noodles, a piece of paper and 5 inches of tape. The important details of the task was that the tower must stand on its own and hold the large marshmallow on the top. The students felt the challenge and difficulty of the task but never gave up! Congratulations to our winner, Carter Petersen for building the tallest tower to support the large marshmallow!