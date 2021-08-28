Cancel
Food & Drinks

Hot Dog study shows lower lifespan

By Mercedes Martinez
kyma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new health and nutrition study shows that eating a hot dog could take thirty-six minutes off your life. The processed meat and starchy buns have a negative impact on health. The study is published in...

kyma.com

Comments / 2

Las Vegas, NVKTNV

Study: Hot dogs can take 36 minutes off your life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new study says eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life. Researchers from the University of Michigan looked at more than 5.800 foods. The team then ranked by the nutritional disease burden or advantage to humans. Nutritionists say eating healthy 80% of...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

What to take away from that hot dog study

A recent study found eating a hot dog could cost you 36 minutes of so-called healthy life while a serving of nuts could help you gain 26 minutes of extra healthy life. The study, published in Nature Food, looked at almost 6,000 foods and then ranked them based on their potential to result in disease and their impact on the environment. Registered dietician Lisa Moskovitz, the CEO of New York Nutrition Group, spoke to FOX 5 NY about the study and the bigger message.
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
Food & Drinks98online.com

University of Michigan study shows hot dogs could cost 36 minutes of a healthy life

(From Perthnow) A new study has revealed how eating certain foods could be costing us minutes of our lives — and it’s bad news for those who like hot dogs! A University of Michigan study has evaluated more than 5,800 foods by how much they impact on people’s health. Choosing to eat a serving of nuts can gain us 26 minutes of robust living, with salted peanuts could give us another 26 minutes of life.
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Cashews, Says Science

When you're looking for a crunchy snack, cashews almost always serve as a great option. Cashews are native to South America and the Caribbean, but can be enjoyed throughout the world as a healthy snack. Not only does eating cashews help with hunger pangs, but they can also help improve your health.
Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun

In Miss Lassek’s 2nd grade classroom, the students heard a new story during the first week of school. Miss Lassek read the story “Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun.” This story outlines the importance of having courage, the importance of embracing our differences and the importance of never giving up. After hearing the story, the students took on a new challenge. The students were required to build the tallest tower in the classroom with only a few supplies. The students were given 20 mini marshmallows, 1 large marshmallow, 20 dry spaghetti noodles, a piece of paper and 5 inches of tape. The important details of the task was that the tower must stand on its own and hold the large marshmallow on the top. The students felt the challenge and difficulty of the task but never gave up! Congratulations to our winner, Carter Petersen for building the tallest tower to support the large marshmallow!
Great Food Search: Hot Dog!

When it’s summer in the San Joaquin Valley, it’s hot…so, why not have a hot dog? The Great Food Search has gathered a tasty pack of the frankfurter kind. Let’s take a bite. Wienerschnitzel—120 S. Clovis, Fresno—For many people, this chain is their idea of hot dogs. We tried— •...

