Aurora man bound over for trial on assault charges

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Samantha Frogge was folding laundry March 10 in her house in Aurora when she heard her dog barking in the yard, she testified this week at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

She said she stepped outside to see what was going on and saw a guy standing near her pit bull, staring at the dog with his hands folded under his armpits. She asked if she could help him.

She said the man — whom she identified as Joshua L. Branum, the 36-year-old defendant at the hearing — asked if “he” was there. Frogge assumed he meant her boyfriend and she told him he was not.

Branum commented that the dog was trying to bite him and unfolded his arms, revealing a knife with its blade flipped open in one of his hands. Frogge, sensing that her dog was in danger, stepped forward to grab the animal and told Branum to leave.

“He said he wasn’t going nowhere,” she told the court.

Then he pulled a set of brass knuckles out of his pocket and took a swing at her, she said. She grabbed him by his pony tail and jerked his head down to protect herself, she said. He still had the knife in his hand and a larger one hung on his hip.

“He told me: If I knew what was good for me, I’d let him go,” Frogge told the court.

But he dropped the knife as they continued to scuffle and she fell to the ground. She got back up, ran to his van, grabbed the keys out of the ignition and ran inside her house until police arrived on the scene and took Branum into custody.

Frogge’s testimony at the hearing Thursday was sufficient to persuade Judge Matthew Kasper to order the defendant bound over for trial on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and property damage. There was testimony that a car belonging to Frogge and her boyfriend had been damaged in the incident.

Toni Hendricks, Branum’s attorney, cross-examined Frogge on various seeming differences between a statement she gave police at the time of the incident and her testimony at the hearing. She also questioned why she did not just go back in her house when she first saw the knife in his hand.

“Because he was standing in front of my dog with a knife,” she said. “Why would I let him hurt my dog?”

Frogge said she did not know who Branum was and had never seen him previously. As it turned out, her boyfriend did not know him either and they have no idea what he was doing at their house, she said.

The judge set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 13.