Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, MO

Aurora man bound over for trial on assault charges

By Jeff Lehr
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 9 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Samantha Frogge was folding laundry March 10 in her house in Aurora when she heard her dog barking in the yard, she testified this week at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

She said she stepped outside to see what was going on and saw a guy standing near her pit bull, staring at the dog with his hands folded under his armpits. She asked if she could help him.

She said the man — whom she identified as Joshua L. Branum, the 36-year-old defendant at the hearing — asked if “he” was there. Frogge assumed he meant her boyfriend and she told him he was not.

Branum commented that the dog was trying to bite him and unfolded his arms, revealing a knife with its blade flipped open in one of his hands. Frogge, sensing that her dog was in danger, stepped forward to grab the animal and told Branum to leave.

“He said he wasn’t going nowhere,” she told the court.

Then he pulled a set of brass knuckles out of his pocket and took a swing at her, she said. She grabbed him by his pony tail and jerked his head down to protect herself, she said. He still had the knife in his hand and a larger one hung on his hip.

“He told me: If I knew what was good for me, I’d let him go,” Frogge told the court.

But he dropped the knife as they continued to scuffle and she fell to the ground. She got back up, ran to his van, grabbed the keys out of the ignition and ran inside her house until police arrived on the scene and took Branum into custody.

Frogge’s testimony at the hearing Thursday was sufficient to persuade Judge Matthew Kasper to order the defendant bound over for trial on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and property damage. There was testimony that a car belonging to Frogge and her boyfriend had been damaged in the incident.

Toni Hendricks, Branum’s attorney, cross-examined Frogge on various seeming differences between a statement she gave police at the time of the incident and her testimony at the hearing. She also questioned why she did not just go back in her house when she first saw the knife in his hand.

“Because he was standing in front of my dog with a knife,” she said. “Why would I let him hurt my dog?”

Frogge said she did not know who Branum was and had never seen him previously. As it turned out, her boyfriend did not know him either and they have no idea what he was doing at their house, she said.

The judge set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
342
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Lawrence County, MO
Aurora, MO
Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Leader of Afghan holdout region says he is ready to talk with Taliban

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting. Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Tiananmen Square activists in Hong Kong flout police demands

Organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil said Sunday they won’t cooperate with police despite threats of fines and imprisonment of its members, the Associated Press reported. Authorities said they notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (HKASPDMC) in August that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy