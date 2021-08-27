Pilot program launched in East Orange to divert evictions

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs launched the Expanded Access to Counsel and Homelessness Diversion Anti-Eviction Pilot Program in August to help low-income residents stay in their homes when threatened with or facing eviction, according to an Aug. 25 press release. The pilot program is operating in three cities — East Orange, Atlantic City and Trenton — and is providing tenants in these communities with access to legal representation and a supportive safety net to help them avoid eviction and homelessness.