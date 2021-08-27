Panthers highlights: QB Sam Darnold orchestrates impressive touchdown drive
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t seem too comfortable in his new digs of Bank of America Stadium early on Friday night. But that was only early on.
The fourth-year slinger starting slinging upon finding his groove to close out the first half of the team’s preseason finale. He orchestrated an impressive 12-play, 84-yard scoring drive that ended with a strike of a ball to newly-paid wideout Robby Anderson in the end zone.
Darnold finished the half having completed 19 of his 25 attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Darnold-to-Anderson connection put the Panthers up 17-0 just before the break.
