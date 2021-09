Two of the biggest stars in the Real Housewives Universe are in a lot of legal trouble. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne has been implicated in her husband's multi-million-dollar embezzlement allegations since the end of 2020. Then, in March of this year, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah was arrested and charged for allegedly being the queen pin of a bicoastal telemarketing scheme. But apparently, Shah has a bit of sarcasm for their seemingly similar problems.