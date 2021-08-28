Cancel
Minnesota farmers encouraged to take part in annual practices survey

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 8 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer survey. This year the survey will focus on best management practices (BMPs) for corn and soybean farmers. Due to COVID-19, this year the survey will be a mailed survey with a follow-up phone call for non-responses. The data helps the MDA track the awareness, adoption, and use of nitrogen and pesticides BMPs and provides guidance to education and research programs, according to a press release.

