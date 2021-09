By 1983, and three albums in, U2 had established themselves on the scene as a promising, up-and-coming band. However, after this first trilogy of albums, U2 would go on a hiatus after finishing up their War tour in Japan at the end of that year. U2 wanted to go in a more arty and serious direction on their next album as they weren’t interested in being shelved as a bombastic arena rock band. The band decided to find a new recording space that would inspire a new musical direction and the space they found would be Slane Castle, Ireland. Next they needed to find the right producer. Enter: Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois.