Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King City, CA

Sharks’ season opener against King City postponed | HS football

By Juan Reyes
pajaronian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—The high school football season began this week with a pair of games that took place in the tri-county area on Thursday night. St. Francis High will have to wait at least a few more days to play its season opener after the school was notified by the Santa Cruz County Public Health Office that some student-athletes may have been exposed to football players from another school who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King City, CA
Education
Watsonville, CA
Education
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Education
City
Soquel, CA
Watsonville, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
King City, CA
City
Scotts Valley, CA
City
Aptos, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#High School Football#American Football#Sharks#King City High School#The Apple City Jamboree#Watsonville High#Monte Vista#Mvc#The Monterey Herald#Mustangs#Greenfield#Cougars#Slvusd#Harbor At Lynbrook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy