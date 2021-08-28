Sharks’ season opener against King City postponed | HS football
WATSONVILLE—The high school football season began this week with a pair of games that took place in the tri-county area on Thursday night. St. Francis High will have to wait at least a few more days to play its season opener after the school was notified by the Santa Cruz County Public Health Office that some student-athletes may have been exposed to football players from another school who recently tested positive for Covid-19.pajaronian.com
Comments / 0