Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.