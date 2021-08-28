Cancel
Flowery Branch, GA

Flowery Branch storms past Dawson County 31-7

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
Flowery Branch High football practice Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Bill Murphy

Myles Ivey and Jaheim Hayes had first-quarter touchdown runs for No. 7 Flowery Branch (2-0) in a 31-7 win against Dawson County on Friday in Flowery Branch.

Flowery Branch senior quarterback David Renard threw for 165 yards.

Leading by a touchdown in the second quarter, Ivey (156 total yards) had a 97-yard scoring run.

Seth Larson had a game-high 98 receiving yards for Flowery Branch.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Gainesville on Friday at City Park Stadium.

