Cheeks' big first quarter carries Gainesville to 44-0 win against Chattahoochee

Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright (11) runs with the ball in the third quarter against John's Creek in the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 20, 2021 at City Park Stadium. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks had three scores in the first quarter in a 44-0 win against Chattahoochee on Friday in Alpharetta. The Red Elephants were up 30 points by the end of the first period, helping shake off the bad taste of a 26-10 loss to John's Creek in the Corky Kell Classic.

The Red Elephants' running back scored on 40, 12 and 4-yard plays in the first half.

After a lightning delay in the first half, Gainesville added a 37-yard scoring touchdown on a pass from quarterback Baxter Wright to JQ Drinkard.

Dre Raven, a junior, scored on a 51-yard punt return late in the first half for the Red Elephants.