Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Wednesday that they have started a Phase 3 trial of molnupiravir, and oral antiviral therapeutics for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. Merck's stock gained 0.4% in premarket trading. The drug makers said the study is enrolling people at least 18 years old who live in the same house as someone who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had symptoms. Primary endpoints include percentage of participants with COVID-19 through day 14, the percentage of those with an adverse event and the percentage of those who had to discontinue to the study...